PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:48 AM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

