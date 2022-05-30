PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made 3 drug arrests during its Click It or Ticket campaign Tuesday night. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Joshua Utley, Amanda Hill and Damian Smith were found to be in possession of over an ounce of methamphetamine during a roadside safety checkpoint stop.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the stabbing of an infant and an adult Wednesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to Hay Court Apartments around 8:30pm Wednesday night. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victims are are a 1 year-old child...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An East Mississippi Correctional Facility officer was arrested and charged after authorities said she attempted to smuggle marijuana into the jail. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said EMCF found Jashati Amore Alford trying to smuggle 5 pounds of marijuana into the facility over Memorial Day weekend.
Two men have been arrested and a third suspect remains at large in connection with an armed robbery on Road 351 near Linwood about two weeks ago. Blake Dooley is still wanted in connection with the armed robbery, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. Julian Zuniga “Mud Flap” Sanderson,...
LASHAWN KIMBLE, 29, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000. DELBRECO E LEE, 42, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A. AALIYAH LUSK, 22, of Goodman, Murder, KPD. Bond $250,000. FREDRICK D MATLOCK, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct...
BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. CHRISTOPHER DELL AVENETTE, of Sylacauga, AL, DUI -1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DEVIN D BRAY, 28, of Columbus, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. EDGAR JEROME BROWN, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500,...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
Police in West Alabama seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59 Wednesday. The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit that combats the spread of illegal narcotics in Marengo, Greene and Sumter Counties. According to a Facebook post from...
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 1, 2022, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:48 AM on May 31, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
7:35 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to Hwy. 19 S. for an intoxicated male harassing a Mississippi Department of Transportation work crew. 9:27 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Road 165 for a resident who said the neighbor’s bull was on her porch destroying their property.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with murder. MPD said Terrell is accused in the May 15 death of Gary Moffite, 43, who was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Eastern Gardens Apartments. Terrell’s bond was set at $1 million. Want more news...
CANTON, Miss. — A former Canton police officer claims he was assaulted by the police chief and he says surveillance video proves it. The former officer, Limmie Mitchell, is calling for justice after the incident involving Chief Otha Brown three years ago. "What I would like for him (is)...
NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian, currently unidentified, died from his injuries. As a result of the incident, I-359 […]
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman lost everything during a fire Thursday morning, June 2 in Louisville. Louisville Fire Chief Robert Hutto said the fire happened at the woman’s home on North Columbus Avenue. The fire started inside the garage, he said. The fire chief said the homeowner’s fire...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Jaquarion Stewart is wanted for questioning in an open investigation. It did not state which case. If you know Stewart’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week, WJTV 12 News received an anonymous tip from a Jackson apartment resident who claimed their roof had been leaking since Easter. We followed up one week later, and the resident said the leak was not fixed. The family said they’ve submitted many maintenance requests about the issue. The resident […]
City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, are weighing gun reform measures after at least four youths, including a 12-year-old standout student who was fatally struck, were shot in a single day last week. Adrian McDougles, 12, was killed on a sidewalk while with his brother Onterrio, 16, who was also hit,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins of Greenwood. He is Black male, 6′ 2″, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Hoskins was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m. in...
