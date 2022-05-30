PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

One person injured in shooting at 4th and O streets in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:40 P.M. UPDATE: Sparks Police confirm one person has been taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No other information about the shooting was released. The lockdown at Greenbrae Elementary School has been lifted and students have been released. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE: The Sparks Police...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police ask for help finding missing man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Michael Garcia, 28, who was last seen Monday when he walked away from his family’s home near 18th and H streets in Sparks. Police said he has a mental health issue. Police described him as...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno apartment fire under investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in an apartment complex in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue. The flames were reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday by a neighbor. According to RFD, the rapid response team was able to contain the fire...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District Police Department investigated a report of a threat at a southeast Reno elementary school but found it was not credible. Classes at Donner Springs Elementary School resume as normal on Thursday, the school district said. The school received a tip Wednesday about...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler dead after a crash on I-80 in Reno (Reno, NV)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Lake Tahoe man gets probation in drug case

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man who was convicted at trial of felony drug sales and possession received a suspended eight-year prison sentence. James David Hornibrook, 42, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine for sale, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, all felonies.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Missing 31-year-old Sparks woman found dead in Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The body of 31-year-old Austyn Busch was found in a car at a Reno business days after the Sparks woman was reported missing. Busch had not been seen since Monday, May 23, and was officially reported missing to the Sparks Police Department (SPD) two days later on May 25.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to help our local seniors stay cool this summer!. KOLO 8 is partnering with the Washoe County Human Services Agency in an effort to collect fans for our most vulnerable. The public is asked to donate new fans for our seniors from now...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in rollover on US 95A in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded Wednesday to a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 Alternate in Lyon County. It was reported at 3:50 p.m. on June 1, 2022 near Wabuska Road. Troopers said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a blue truck. One person was ejected,...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gardnerville man killed in Lake Tahoe crash

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man died May 21 in a rollover crash in the Glenbrook area, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday. Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, was partially ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The NSP responded to the crash about 3:45 p.m. on May...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
mynews4.com

New faces coming to 6 northern Nevada law enforcement agencies following graduation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local law enforcement is getting some new faces Wednesday after a multi-agency graduation. 22 of these graduates are going to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), eight of them to the Reno Police Department, four to the Sparks Police Department, two to the Reno Fire Department (RFD), one to the University Police Department, and one to Washoe County Juvenile Services. The two graduates headed towards RFD are part of the department's investigation team.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Gardnerville man, former NHP trooper, dies in wreck

A voice of reason on the roads and in life was silenced when retired Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Lopez was killed on May 21 at age 56. A celebration of Lopez’s life is 5 p.m. Friday at Jethro’s Oven & Grill 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville. On Wednesday,...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police investigate suspicious death in RV fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for information after a body was discovered in a burned RV. Around 8:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, police and firefighters were called to the Victorian RV Park on Nichols Boulevard for a reported fire. When they arrived, they found...
SPARKS, NV
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Logan Scott Abrose dead after a motorcycle crash in Gardnerville (Gardnerville, NV)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Logan Scott Abrose as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 24 in Gardnerville. The fatal motorcycle crash was reported at about 8:25 p.m. on Bently Parkway and Orchard Road. According to the investigation reports, a 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by Logan Scott Abrose, of Gardnerville, swerved off the paved road and hit two trees while going south.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibration Spring Rally will be back in the region starting on Friday. Organizers stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what it brings to the area and why families should check it out.
RENO, NV

