Driver runs red light, crashes into Jack in the Box in downtown Chico

By Brandon Downs, Tori Apodaca
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - A truck crashed into the Jack in the Box on the corner of West 5th Street and Broadway Street in Chico on Monday...

Cause of fire behind Kohls in Chico on Thursday determined by police

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police and fire units responded to reports of a fire and small explosions possibly from propane tanks on the south side of Teichert Ponds behind the Kohls Department store in south Chico on Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they were able...
CHICO, CA
Eureka Man Killed and Eureka Woman Injured When Vehicle Goes off Hwy 299 and Submerges in Trinity River

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on SR-299, east of Rose Road, within Trinity County, proceeding straight at approximately 55 mph. For an unknown reason, the driver [a 61-year-old Eureka man] made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Ford to leave the roadway onto the south shoulder and down a steep embankment. As the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction down the steep embankment, it overturned onto it’s roof on the steep rock embankment, and came to rest submerged in the Trinity River. The passenger [a 39-year-old-Eureka woman] was able to extricate herself and attempted to assist the driver but was unable to. The passenger was able to swim to shore, and passing Kayakers and Rafters were able to pull the driver to the shore where he was later pronounced deceased by arriving medical personnel. The passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was transported by ambulance to Trinity General Hospital for treatment and later released. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Drugs and/or Alcohol have not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor to the cause of this collision.
EUREKA, CA
Firefighters contain fire at homeless camp in Chico Thursday afternoon

CHICO, Calif. 1:50 P.M. UPDATE – The Chico Fire Department says it has contained a fire at a homeless camp behind Kohl's. Firefighters say the fire burned some vegetation near the homeless encampment but it never threatened any structures. Four engines responded to fire and were able to contain...
CHICO, CA
Firefighters respond to early morning vegetation fire

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department is finishing cleanup operations at the site of a brush fire near the Benton Dog Park Thursday morning. Calls first came in around 5:45 a.m. By 6:15 a.m. the fire was fully contained. No homes or structures were damaged. The cause of...
REDDING, CA
11 citations, 2 arrested during Memorial Day DUI checkpoint in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police issued 11 citations and arrested two people during a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day, the Chico Police Department said. Police said one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant and another person was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon as a handgun laying on the floorboard.
Chico Police begin RV and trailer enforcement at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - Several trailers and RVs are now moved out of the Comanche Creek homeless camp in Chico and the rest will move out soon. All homeless living in RVs and trailers will have to try and stay at an RV Park in Chico or at some in Oroville, Hamilton City or Durham that may accept them. Some homeless even think they may have to move out of the county.
CHICO, CA
Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Forward progress of Greenville Fire in South Oroville stopped

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters say the forward progress of the Greenville Fire in South Oroville has been stopped. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire is 50% contained. The Oroville Fire Department says the fire burned 3-4 acres. Butte County CAL FIRE is also at the scene. The fire is...
OROVILLE, CA
1 dead after crashing into Trinity River Wednesday afternoon

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead after they crashed off Highway 299 into the Trinity River, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the crash happened on Highway 299 in the area of Big Bar at about 3 p.m. Highway 299 is currently closed in both...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Redding man arrested near Benton Airfield on 6 counts of arson

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested on six counts of arson following four fires near the Benton Airfield in Redding on Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department says. Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a 22-acre undeveloped area north of the Benton Airfield for a report of a vegetation fire.
REDDING, CA
Man arrested after stabbing a person near Sacramento River in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police responded to a stabbing near the Sacramento River by the city water treatment plant in Red Bluff on Wednesday at around 5:41 a.m. Officers found Christopher Bunn bleeding from lacerations. Bunn was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
RED BLUFF, CA
Man dies after stabbing attack at Red Bluff City Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at Red Bluff City Park. As of Wednesday morning, police said no suspect had been arrested. The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from the park on Riverside Way in Red Bluff. Witnesses reported a man trying to stab people.
RED BLUFF, CA
Firefighters knock down house fire in Anderson Wednesday morning

ANDERSON, Calif. - 12:21 P.M. UPDATE: Three people are displaced after their house was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters got a call of a garage fire just after 6:15 a.m. on the 3400 block of Buckwood Drive in Anderson. When crews arrived, they reported a heavy fire coming...
ANDERSON, CA
Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Red Light Runner Kills Woman in Intersection Crash

Sacramento Woman Killed in Intersection by Negligent Driver. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported that the driver of a pickup went through a red light in Sacramento on May 27, T-boning another vehicle and killing the female driver in an intersection crash. The accident happened at the Elsie Avenue intersection with Stockton Boulevard around 8:30 in the morning. Witnesses to the deadly accident said the pickup ran the light and then broadsided an SUV that was legally passing through the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
15,000 pounds of trash removed from area off of Airport Road in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - More than 15,000 pounds of trash was removed from an area of Airport Road and Shasta View Drive in Redding last week, the Redding Police Department said. After receiving complaints from citizens of illegal activity and dumping in the area, the Redding Police Department’s Community Work Program (CWPO) responded and removed the trash.
REDDING, CA
Hiker rescued in Plumas County after being stranded Wednesday

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A hiker was rescued in Plumas County in the Lakes Basin area near Long Lake on Wednesday, according to the Plumas County Search and Rescue. Plumas County Search and Rescue units rescued the hiker after he became stranded due to snow hidden trails and called 911.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Motorcycle collision results in major injuries

The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol released a report this morning about a motorcycle collision that occurred over the weekend, which sent one individual to the hospital with major injuries. On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 1 p.m., Walter Bunning, 74, of Santa Maria, was driving his 2020...
QUINCY, CA

