ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

As With Any Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal Clash, Savor This Rivalry While You Can

By Jon Wertheim
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGyoR_0fuwgWx000

The most textured rivalry in men’s tennis has crossed the globe and encompassed all kinds of circumstances. Tuesday’s 59th meeting will be no different.

PARIS—In 2006, Rafael Nadal entered his quarterfinal match as the defending French Open champion after celebrating his 20th birthday a few days prior. His opponent: 19-year-old Novak Djokovic. The match wasn’t especially memorable. Nadal brought his singular blend of intensity and left-handed lasers and won the first two sets 6-4, 6-4, before Djokovic retired.

Even the most prescient of tennis fans would never have guessed that match would be the first salvo in a rivalry spanning more than 15 years between two players likely to win more major men’s singles titles than any other in history.

On Tuesday evening here, fans will get what they came for—a quarterfinal match discerning observers had predicted as soon as the draw came out. Nadal versus Djokovic on the big court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9jdi_0fuwgWx000
Djokovic and Nadal have faced off in three French Open finals over their careers, with Nadal winning all of them.

Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

They will meet for the 59th time and … and let’s pause here. Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe—an A-list sports rivalry—played against each other 14 times. Nadal and Djokovic have faced off more than four times that. Yes, some of that is owed to longevity. Djokovic is now 35. Nadal turns 36 on Friday. But it also owed to the ritual, set-it-and-forget-it excellence of the best two players over the past decade.

Nadal and Djokovic. Djokovic and Nadal. The most textured rivalry in men’s tennis has crossed the globe and encompassed all kinds of circumstances. Seventeen of their 58 matches have come in majors, nine of those in finals. Each has beaten the other on every surface. They have played each other at least once a year since 2006. Barely five years after Djokovic couldn’t complete that first encounter in Paris, he had the durability to take down Nadal in an Australian Open final that spanned nearly six hours. After Nadal won five of the first six encounters, Djokovic stormed back. The current head-to-head: Djokovic 30, Nadal 28 .

Which brings us to Tuesday. To traffic in understatement, the stakes are considerably higher than their first assignments more than a decade and a half ago. Whenever they play in a major, there is a potential two-major swing in the offing. If Djokovic wins, he is two matches from tying Nadal with 21 majors. If Nadal wins, he is two matches from taking a two-major lead, 22-20, over Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Their previous match was here a year ago, when Djokovic beat Nadal in a spellbinding semifinal match that ousted the 13-time French Open champion. Djokovic went on to win the title, his second in Paris and 19th career Grand Slam title. He picked up No. 20 a month later at Wimbledon, tying Nadal and Federer.

Then in January, Djokovic ventured to Australia to play the major he has dominated almost as thoroughly as Nadal has dominated at Roland Garros. Djokovic, though, was effectively deported , while Nadal won the title for the second time and surged ahead in the majors derby.

Tuesday’s quarterfinal match will be the 59th career meeting between Djokovic and Nadal.

Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

For all the data points and context, Tuesday’s encounter is, remarkably, a pick ‘em. A month ago, Djokovic had won zero titles for the year and was still shaking off tennis’ equivalent of ring rust. He has since snapped back into form and hasn’t lost a set in his past eight matches. He has looked every bit the worthy defending champion thus far in Paris, scarcely tested in four matches.

For Nadal, his track record in Paris is less a stat than a laugh line. His career record at Roland Garros heading in: 109-3. He is the winner of the previous major. Despite Nadal’s loss last year, his Roland Garros record against Djokovic is still 7-2 and he leads the rivalry on clay (19-8). On the other hand, there is Nadal’s foot, a constant concern hovering over this event and his entire career. While Djokovic hasn’t been tested, Nadal is coming off a five-set, survive-and-advance win against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

If we’re looking for any indications, the most critical one was made Monday by the schedulers. This will be a night match, a decided disadvantage to Nadal, who wants the ball jumping off the clay. Keep an eye, too, on the first set. In 50 of their previous 58 matches, the winner of the first set has prevailed.

But it’s a testament to both players that there is no clear-cut favorite. As Nadal put it to me Sunday: “The only thing I can say is I know how the situation is at this stage of my career. I always have on my mind that this may be my last match in my tennis career, on this amazing court, so I always try to fight and enjoy as much as I can.”

The 2022 Djokovic-Nadal quarterfinal here will be appreciated in a way the 2006 quarterfinal was not. We take notice of time as it flees.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Alcaraz sends cool note after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
John Mcenroe
AFP

Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Ball#French
Tennis World Usa

Goran Ivanisevic: "Novak Djokovic's 2022? He should never have gone..."

On the eve, no one could have ever imagined such a troubled season for the number one in the world, between problems not related to tennis, not perfect physical conditions and a long ascent in tournaments on clay. Novak Djokovic, despite the many difficulties starting from the impossibility of playing the Australian Open and the US competitions (due to the absence of the anti-Covid vaccination), maintained the primacy of the world ranking and the status for almost all the first five months of the year.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
SkySports

French Open: Coco Gauff defeats Sloane Stephens to set up semi-final against Martina Trevisan

American teenager Coco Gauff defeated compatriot Sloane Stephens to surge into the French Open semi-finals where she will take on unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan. The 18-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden clay-court title at the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, has been growing fond of playing on the slow surface and she made it through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Serena Williams will play again,' says her former coach

The famous coach Rick Macci had the opportunity to work with several world no. 1 players, including Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati​ and Maria Sharapova. In the early 90s, Macci was also involved in developing two extraordinary sisters, helping their father draw the most from them and prepare the famous duo for the professional circuit.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals starting Thursday with 18-year-old American Coco Gauff taking on Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Cori Gauff comments on beating Sloane Stephens for French Open semifinal

Cori Gauff, 18, couldn't hide her happiness after reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal as she was thrilled with the performance she delivered versus Sloane Stephens in the French Open quarterfinal. Gauff, who suffered a French Open quarterfinal defeat last year, saw off 2018 French Open finalist Stephens 7-5 6-2 to reach the semifinal at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

71K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy