Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ...TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS NOW IN EFFECT ALONG THE SOUTHWEST COAST NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Collier, Far South Miami-Dade, and Mainland Monroe * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Collier, Far South Miami-Dade, and Mainland Monroe * STORM INFORMATION: - About 530 miles west-southwest of Miami FL or about 460 miles southwest of Naples FL - 21.8N 87.4W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One is near the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula this evening and is forecast to move northeast into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the night and towards the Florida peninsula Friday into Saturday. * Regardless of formation, main impacts and hazards will remain the same. Flooding rain, tornadoes, and squally weather will be the main impacts across South Florida. * The main threat from Potential Tropical Cyclone One to the local area will be the potential for flash flooding from excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch will be in effect for South Florida from midnight tonight through Sunday morning. * Isolated tornadoes will be possible as Potential Tropical Cyclone One moves through the region Friday into Saturday. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected with a heightened risk for rip currents across all South Florida beaches and potential elevated surf along the Atlantic coast this weekend. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across South Florida. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal areas of Southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across South Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

