Ranburne, AL

Motorcycle passenger killed, car driver held for possible charges of manslaughter, DUI

By The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

A Ranburne woman was killed in a motorcycle-car collision Sunday evening, Alabama State Troopers say, and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Deborah Barrett, 62, was killed when the 2018 Goldwing motorcycle she was a passenger on was struck in the rear by a 2006 Nissan Altima. She was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima, a 68-year-old Louisiana man, was taken into custody. He faces possible charges of manslaughter, DUI and assault.

The driver of the motorcycle, Garry Barrett, 63, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 150-mile marker, about seven miles west of Pell City.

Troopers continue to investigate.

