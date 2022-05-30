ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Capital Region Community Foundation announced it has reached its fundraising goal of $2.4 million...

www.wilx.com

WILX-TV

Lansing police investigate drive-by shooting, 1 hospitalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was rushed to Sparrow Hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Lansing. According to authorities, the man was the only victim of a drive-by shooting that happened on Hyland Street. Police said it appeared that the shooting was directed at the victim and do...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Cop Delivers Food After Arresting Uber Eats Driver

The question is, do you tip law enforcement when they deliver your food?. One thing many people love about ordering food thru an app like Uber Eats is the ability to track the delivery. You can watch your food get closer to your location in real-time. It had to be strange for the customer in Trenton, Michigan who was waiting on their lunch from Qdoba last Thursday. They likely saw that the delivery driver stopped a few minutes away. The driver's location probably just sat there for quite a while. Then, a police officer is knocking at the door holding a bag of Qdoba.
TRENTON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek 14-year-old boy missing since mid-May

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing. According to authorities, Brendan Travis Jaquette was last seen near the intersection of Anchor Court and Ambler Street in Holt about three weeks ago. Police said his family reported him as a runaway. Jacquette is...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K reward for information on unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help solving a homicide that happened in Flint more than a year ago. Christopher “Doc” Jones, 36, was found shot to death in the 700 block of W. Dewey Street at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He was found in the driver’s seat of a midsize, gray SUV that he was known to drive.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek woman accused of shooting man near Everett Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman they believe shot a man Wednesday morning in Lansing. According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot just before 5 a.m. on Cedar Street, just south of Holmes Road. Police said the victim was in the parking lot of a business when an argument started between him and the suspect.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint. Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Woman dead, child hospitalized following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot and killed in a home in the 1000 Block of E. Foss Avenue. Investigators say a child inside the home was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. State Police have identified the victim as Tanya l....
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Police investigating homicide leaving woman dead and child injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman is dead and a child injured after shots were fired inside of a Flint home just after midnight Wednesday. Flint Major Case Unit detectives say that they are investigating a homicide after Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Hope College sees lockdown due to nearby fatal shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Hope College went into lockdown Wednesday night after a fatal shooting occurred near the college. School officials said the incident did not occur on Hope College campus nor were students involved. According to authorities, two people had been riding bicycles on College Avenue when someone fired...
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Thieves Caught Siphoning Gas In Michigan As Prices Continue To Rise

With high gas prices across the state, some might be trying to save gas by carpooling. That’s what two sisters did, parking at a carpool lot in Calhoun County, and instead they ended up being victims of gas siphoning. “My family has been using this parking lot as a carpool lot for a lot of years, we go to concerts, we meet halfway to go to events and things like that, and we’ve never had an issue, this definitely caught us off guard,” said Morgan Belt, a victim of gas siphoning. But this time was different. Morgan Belt says when she returned to Beadle...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan sheriff: Motive still unknown in killing of 3 kids, mother

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Investigators still are trying to determine why a man killed his wife and their three children in western Michigan, a sheriff said Monday. The victims of the Friday shooting were identified as Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, Joshua Gillard, 3, and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Carjacking suspects arrested in Lansing within hour of incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle, a handgun and two suspected carjackers were located and arrested within an hour of the incident in Lansing. According to authorities, police officers were flagged down by a victim who had been carjacked at gunpoint Sunday. Police said a description of the stolen vehicle and the two suspects were sent to officers in the area. Within an hour, police said an officer was able to locate the stolen vehicle behind a business on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard with the suspects still inside.
WNEM

Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two law enforcement officers in Genesee County accused of sexual assault have been bound over to circuit court. Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were in court on Tuesday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Crawford.
FLINT, MI

