PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

The question is, do you tip law enforcement when they deliver your food?. One thing many people love about ordering food thru an app like Uber Eats is the ability to track the delivery. You can watch your food get closer to your location in real-time. It had to be strange for the customer in Trenton, Michigan who was waiting on their lunch from Qdoba last Thursday. They likely saw that the delivery driver stopped a few minutes away. The driver's location probably just sat there for quite a while. Then, a police officer is knocking at the door holding a bag of Qdoba.

TRENTON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO