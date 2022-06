Frederick J. Landel, age 82, passed away at 1:55 P.M. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where he was a resident after a brief illness. Mr. Landel attended Edgerton High School and left to help on the family farm. A lifelong farmer, Fred’s life was all about farming and the success of the family farm.

EDGERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO