One person injured in Belvidere house fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire Monday morning in the 700 block of Whitney Boulevard.

According to Belvidere Fire, firefighters arrived at the house around 10 a.m. and found the porch on fire, with smoke pushing into the home.

A pet was rescued and the occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Damage to the home was estimated at $15,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.