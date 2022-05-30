ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

One person injured in Belvidere house fire

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7uI6_0fuwdjVm00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person suffered smoke inhalation during a house fire Monday morning in the 700 block of Whitney Boulevard.

According to Belvidere Fire, firefighters arrived at the house around 10 a.m. and found the porch on fire, with smoke pushing into the home.

A pet was rescued and the occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Damage to the home was estimated at $15,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Injuries reported after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford intersection is now open after a multi-vehicle crash. Crews were called to the scene of Whitman and N. Main Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A car, SUV and school bus were involved. One person had to be pulled from the car, and minor injuries were reported. It is […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Bad One Vehicle Accident In Winnebago

At approximately 1:00 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 13700 block of Berglund Road in Winnebago for a accident where one vehicle went off the roadway and flipped over onto its roof into some trees. When emergency personnel located the vehicle it was reported to be off the...
WINNEBAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Structure Fire in Rockford

The Rockford Fire Department responded to 720 Joslyn Street for a report of a possible structure fire. The first suppression unit arrived on scene in 4 minutes and reported light smoke visible from the. chimney. Fire units located a small extinguished fire in the basement. Other arriving units searched the.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Belvidere Fire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shots fired overnight in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired overnight. Crews were called to Pauline Avenue, just north of Auburn Street, around 12 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Update On Shorewood Park Shooting Incident Last Night

We reported on this shooting incident last night live from Shorewood Park. It’s still unknown if someone was transported by a ambulance last night, or if it was just there for reports of a possible shooting victim. Per the Ski Broncs/Rockford Park District:. On Wednesday night at approx 8:45,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Accidents Being Reported…

Many officers working a scene, possible bad accident near 15th ave near the Blackhawk Housing. Extrication was requested, unknown if needed. (video below by RS source) Hit and run near Tesa rd. Witnesses followed the alleged suspect vehicle to an address behind Froberg School. Photo below was sent to us by a source, of the alleged suspect vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, School Bus Involved

Sources are reporting an accident on the West side. It happened earlier today near Whitman and Main. Reports are saying a car and a school bus have collided. Unconfirmed reports are saying some children may have been on the bus. Injuries were being reported. Unknown if any of the children...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy