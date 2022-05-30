Gas prices spike over the Memorial Day weekend

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads. And those trips are going to be more expensive than usual.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a ten-year high this weekend, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But Triple-A thinks those price hikes aren't enough to keep Americans from traveling to top destinations like Orlando, Seattle, Miami, and Las Vegas.

The latest projections show nearly 35 million people will drive 50 miles or more over the five days around Memorial Day. And, Gas Buddy's Patrick Dehaan thinks the average price of gas will not dip below $4.50 for months.

"I don't really think the higher price of fuel is going to slow down many. It may slow down some but certainly, there's still a very healthy appetite to hit the road this summer."

As of Sunday, California has the most expensive gas in the U.S., according to Triple-A. The average cost of unleaded gas is $6 in the Golden State. That's about $1.60 cents higher than the national average.