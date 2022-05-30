Coney Island sees big crowds with heat, Memorial Day marking unofficial start to summer

Yep, today’s mystery Photo is another lighthouse, though not a very tall one. One guy told us recently that perhaps one day we’ll use all the lighthouses in the United States alone. That may not be possible, for there are about 700 of them. Send in a photo of your favorite, and we’ll probably use it next. By the way, we get few photos of lighthouses in other countries. Send a guess of where today’s lighthouse is located to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO