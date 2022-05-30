ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

May 31: I-5 Corridor Improvements Will Include Ramp Closures in Burbank

Press Release
Cover picture for the articleCalTrans has announced that it expects starting Tuesday, May 31, and continuing through Monday, June 6, the Northbound I-5 Orange Grove Avenue On-Ramp will be closed to traffic at all times, day and night. –Westbound Orange Grove Avenue will be closed to through traffic at First Street, only local...

