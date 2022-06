They grow up so fast! Spirit, the young eaglet in Big Bear, has left the nest for the first time, taking her first flight early Tuesday morning. "She started out like every other morning, stretching and flapping her wings, and this time... she just let go and flew in perfect form," reads a post by The post Watch: Baby bald eagle leaves her Big Bear nest for the first time appeared first on KESQ.

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO