ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Utah woman arrested for allegedly biting off sister’s eye

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313TaW_0fuwbPsY00

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly biting off her sister’s eye during an argument in Salt Lake County.

The Unified Police Department says the suspect is a 25-year-old woman. Police say the incident happened on May 27.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, the suspect’s sister, covered in blood that was dripping from her left eye.

The person who reported the incident, the victim’s ex-husband, said the suspect had allegedly attacked the victim.

FATAL FIRE: Massive apartment fire leaves one dead, five injured in Salt Lake City

“A portion of the eye had been torn out from under her eyelid and was outside of her eye,” authorities say.

When paramedics arrived, they transported the victim to a local hospital for injury treatment. Medical officials say the “damage done to the victim’s eye would need to be attended to by a plastic surgeon.”

Officers say the victim’s tear duct appeared to be partially ripped out by her sister’s teeth, although there was so much blood, it was difficult to pinpoint at the time.

Authorities say the two sisters currently live together. The victim told police her sister was intoxicated and became upset with her while they were sitting inside a car. The victim says her sister began attacking her, grabbing her by the hair “extremely hard” while biting her left eye.

While investigating, police found a “substantial amount” of blood in the center console of the victim’s vehicle. Officers also found two bottles of vodka and a can of spiked seltzer inside.

ABUSE: Utah mom arrested for allegedly placing children’s heads in boxes, tying them up

After the attack, the victim says the suspect fled the scene. Authorities were able to locate her hiding in a yard about one block away from the victim’s residence.

Arrest documents say the suspect was “extremely loud, causing alarm to other residences in the area.”

The suspect was arrested on three charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication.

She is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Utah County Gripped by Bizarre Accusations of Murder and Cannibalization of Kids

A wild QAnon conspiracy theory that has followers convinced progressives rape and eat kids has bubbled into a small county in Utah. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for re-election, is calling for the immediate removal of the county sheriff, Mike Smith, over a bizarre report implicating Leavitt in a “ritualistic” sex ring known for “cannibalizing young children.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Salt Lake County, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Ogden Police help homeless man stranded in wheelchair

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police were able to help a homeless man in Ogden who had been stranded after his electric wheelchair battery died. Ogden Police say the disabled man has been stranded all night in his wheelchair, unable to travel anywhere. The man told police the charger for his wheelchair had gone missing the […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
ABC4

Utah man killed in jack-knifed semi-truck crash

NEVADA (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been killed after a semi-truck lost control in Nevada on May 27. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol confirms the victim is Juan Alvarado-Martinez, 25, from Salt Lake City. Authorities say the crash happened along I-80 lanes in Nevada near mile marker 267 around 11 p.m. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Pothole or drunk? Utah troopers stop DUI driver without tire

UTAH (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a DUI driver with a wild-looking vehicle driving around with a wheel. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a Facebook post with the odd-looking car saying, “Pothole or drunk?” Deputies first noticed the vehicle after witnessing sparks flying from the car.  Upon inspection, authorities noticed the vehicle was missing a very […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Missing Utah boy with health needs found safe

WEDNESDAY 6/1/22 8:50 a.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say a missing 12-year-old boy from Kearns has now been found safe on Wednesday. The Unified Police Department Kearns Precinct says David Martinez, 12, was last seen in the Murray area on Tuesday night. The conditions of his discovery have not been released at this […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Orem shootout suspect booked on attempted murder charges

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly shot at a driver and child after he crashed a stolen car over the weekend was booked on 16 charges Tuesday. Gene Patrick Contreras, 35, allegedly walked away from a crash scene in Orem on Saturday morning around 7:34 a.m. As Contreras walked away from the scene, […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Utah trooper stops wrong-way driver on I-215

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Dashcam footage caught a Utah trooper facing a disoriented wrong-way driver head-on in Salt Lake County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) released footage from a trooper’s dashcam as the wrong-way driver is spotted. Deputies say the incident happened on I-215 around 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning. Officials say […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Former Utah police officer allegedly threatened to kill supervisor

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer has been arrested on Monday after allegedly threatening to kill his former supervisor. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect, Jared Chuchran, 42, was a former officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.  Authorities say Chuchran allegedly threatened to kill his former supervisor, […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man sent to prison for 2019 murder outside grocery store

OGDEN — An Ogden man was ordered Tuesday to spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man outside an Ogden grocery store in 2019. Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 26, was sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison for murder, a first-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Man whose 4-year-old son shot gun at police ordered to serve jail time

WEST JORDAN — A father whose 4-year-old son fired a gun at police was ordered to spend 120 days in jail at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Sadaat Shamille Johnson, 27, pled guilty on March 24 to child abuse or neglect and aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies. A misdemeanor charge for interfering with a police officer was dismissed.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy