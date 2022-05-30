ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Makes $248 Million at Global Box Office

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise isn’t done yet, and neither are big-budget blockbusters without spandex-wearing superheroes. Cruise delivered a career-best $248 million worldwide debut with Top Gun: Maverick, which outperformed his previous best – Mission: Impossible - Fallout – by 28%. The action sequel opened in 62 international markets this weekend, where it made...

DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

See Tom Cruise’s Message for Lady Gaga After Hearing Her ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

While “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 27th, will surely feature some of Tom Cruise’s best cinematography to date, we can also expect a pretty stellar soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first debuted in 1986, its soundtrack became just as successful as the classic film itself. Now, weeks away from the sequel’s debut, we look forward to another impressive soundtrack, with Tom Cruise praising Lady Gaga for her work on the film’s soundtrack.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick': What Does Val Kilmer Do?

Top Gun: Maverick only includes two main stars from the 1986 original Top Gun: Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise. Kilmer has a surprisingly important role in the movie as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, who is now a four-star admiral. Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski found a respectful way to incorporate Kilmer's real-life battle with throat cancer while making Iceman an important part of the movie. Spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick follow.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Tom Cruise: How Much Is the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Actor Worth?

Since his breakout role in 1983’s “Risky Business,” Tom Cruise, 59, has been a dominant force in Tinsel Town, appearing in more than 40 feature films throughout his illustrious career. Now, as he is reappearing as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on May 27 after a lengthy delay because of COVID-19, he can show the world once again why he is one of the wealthiest and most popular actors ever.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining

In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
