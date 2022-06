Chillicothe – A man has been charged with assault after going to a local pizza place and punching a man. According to the Chillicothe Police department on 5/31/22 around 9:30 pm, they were called to 319 S Paint street (Jerry’s pizza) for an assault. When they arrived the employee told police that a co-worker’s boyfriend came to the store and confronted him and then when he wasn’t happy with his statements threw a punch at him.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO