Brevard County, FL

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Scheduled for June 7 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket...

spacecoastdaily.com

iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Huge spike brings new record-high gas prices to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
spacecoastdaily.com

City of Melbourne Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Now Available

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne is pleased to provide you with this year’s Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. There is a link provided in all the utility bills being sent out during the next three months for the City’s annual water quality report, also known as the consumer confidence report. The report covers the results of water testing in 2021.
MELBOURNE, FL
flaglerlive.com

“Be Prepared to Be Off the Grid”: Flagler Emergency Management Chief Decodes Hurricane Season

Every year around this time Flagler County Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord spends time with local elected bodies, media, civic groups and any assembly of note that’ll have him to speak about preparing for hurricane season, which begins today and runs through Nov. 1. This year he’s recast some of his most essential messaging in language he hopes the smart-phone generation will grasp: “Be prepared to stay off the grid.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Community Foundation for Brevard Awards 43 Local Agencies Competitive Grants Totaling Over $300,000

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On behalf of its donors, the Community Foundation for Brevard recently awarded 43 local agencies competitive grants totaling $304,207. Through its competitive grantmaking, the Foundation seeks to fund a broad range of nonprofit organizations that are addressing unmet needs, tracking results, and actively collaborating to improve outcomes for the community.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Gay Days Takes Over Disney World Despite Florida Battle

Amidst a nationwide debate, a popular event has returned to the sunshine state. Finally, after a three-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, Gay Days has returned to Orlando. This comes just as Pride Month begins nationwide. However, this also comes at a time when nationwide debate is still rampant over Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Realtor Laura Kutryb Gives Tour of $2.75 Million Home For Sale in Cocoa on N. Indian River Dr.

WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb , EXP Realty. Stay tuned as Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor talks with Laura about the home and upcoming philanthropic opportunities here on the Space Coast. This beautiful new listing has 5 bedrooms and 6 baths with a cottage behind the house that also has a bedroom/loft and bathroom, private dock with boat lift and a 5 car garage with a lift.
COCOA, FL
vieravoice.com

Viera resident brings country music to Space Coast Stadium

Mike McCarty loves Florida. In fact, he loves Florida and Brevard County so much he decided to make the Viera area his home for the past 17 years. Originally from Chicago, McCarty is the concert coordinator for MTI Concerts, a division of MTI which is a technology company with offices across the country.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Over $3 Million in Awards to Support Florida’s Military Communities

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $3 million in awards to military communities through the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program. Through collaborative efforts by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and Enterprise...
FLORIDA STATE

