Navarro College has named Richey Cutrer as the new Executive Director of the Navarro College Foundation. “Cutrer’s background as an executive director, combined with his community ties in the College service district and generational ties with Navarro College will help to further the mission of the foundation in providing the human and financial resources to meet present and future educational needs of the College’s five-county service area,” said Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin G. Fegan. “We are excited to welcome Richey and his wife Margaret and look forward to a successful term with him serving as the lead.”

NAVARRO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO