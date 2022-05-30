ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock's Daughter Has Announced Her Wrestling Name

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock, is following in her father's footsteps and entering the wrestling industry. However, her wrestling name won't draw any connections to the family name. Simone has announced she'll be known as Ava Raine in the world of...

thespun.com

The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Has 4-Word Reaction To Derek Jeter Announcement

On Tuesday morning, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter finally did something he never has before: join Twitter. The Yankees legend's first tweet was a response to a post from 2014 that said, "Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now." Jeter responded, "Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son, David, 16, Towers Over The Pop Star, 63, As They Hold Hands At Boxing Event

Madonna, 63, and her son David Banda‘s bond was on full display during their latest outing. The singer and the 16-year-old held hands when they arrived to watch the fight between Davis and Romero at the WBA World Light Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on May 28 and wore Adidas tracksuit outfits. The doting mom’s outfit included a baggy black and white zip-up jacket and matching pants and the teen’s included a red and white v-neck dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Name#Combat
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson's Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

Dustin Johnson made headlines this week, when he committed to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, putting his PGA Tour status in jeopardy. The money he's receiving is quite large, though. According to reports, Johnson is receiving north of $100 million for his entry into the LIV golf world.
GOLF
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Breaks Her Silence, Claims Blueface's Family Has Been "Bullying [Her] For 2 Years"

Over the weekend, an undeniably messy spat broke out involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface, as well as the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, and his sister, Kali Miller. Initially, the latter two women claimed they were both hit by Blue, hopping on social media to share their own stories, but it wasn't long before Wack 100 refuted their allegations, revealing to Hollywood Unlocked that it was Chrisean who fought them.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look, Confirms New Name

Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.
WWE
BBC

Johnny Depp: Sheffield music fans shocked by star's surprise appearance

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has appeared on stage in Yorkshire just days after a jury began deliberating in a defamation trial in the US involving the actor. Mr Depp joined guitarist Jeff Beck's European tour to play guitar and sing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night. Shocked music fans...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Master P’s Daughter and Growing Up Hip Hop’s Tytyana Miller Dead at Age 29

Gone too soon. Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 29 following her struggles with substance abuse and mental illness. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” While he didn’t reveal his daughter’s cause of death, the musician (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) wrote that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match

Click here to read the full article. Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother. Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white...
BROOKLYN, NY
