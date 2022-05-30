The Rock's Daughter Has Announced Her Wrestling Name

Gone too soon. Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 29 following her struggles with substance abuse and mental illness. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” While he didn’t reveal his daughter’s cause of death, the musician (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) wrote that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”
Comments / 2