Movies

Netflix Reveals First Stills to Leonard Bernstein film ‘Maestro’

By Francisco Salazar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the first look at the upcoming biopic “Maestro.”. The streamer released four pictures showing Bradley Cooper fully transformed as Leonard Bernstein at various ages. Cooper, who is also directing the film, will star alongside...

Yannick Nézet-Séguin To Collaborate on Chloé Robichaud’s New Film

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin is acting as artistic director and musical consultant for Chloé Robichaud’s upcoming film. The conductor is working with the director on her third film “Les jours heureux” in Montreal and the Orchestre Métropolitain, of which Nézet-Séguin is Music Director, will record the music and will appear in the film.
MOVIES
MARQUEE TV Acquires Helios Arts

MARQUEE TV has announced the acquisition of Helio Arts and the appointment of Helio Arts’s co-founder and CEO, Ryan McKinny, as Marquee TV’s Head of U.S. Content Partnerships. The video content and partnerships from the U.S. based streaming site Helio Arts will be folded into the Marquee TV...
ENTERTAINMENT
Artist of the Week: Aigul Akhmetshina

Aigul Akhmetshina is considered one of today’s promising stars in the opera world and has been hailed for her “immaculate voice” and “delicate timbre.” She made history when she became the youngest Belvedere Competition Winner who debuted at the Royal Opera House as “Carmen” at the age of 21.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Felicia Montealegre
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
CD Review: Oehms Classics’ ‘Dark Spring’

(Photo credit: Hans Jörg Michel) Hans Thomalla’s third opera “Dark Spring”—the others being “Fremd” and “Kaspar Hauser”—was premiered by Mannheim Opera in Fall 2020 and recorded by Oehms Classics over the course of its five performances. Since November a recording has been available both online and as a CD. It is this recording which is now being reviewed.
MUSIC
Santa Fe Opera Announces Casting Updates

The Santa Fe Opera has announced casting updates for its 2022 season. The company noted that for its production of “Carmen,” apprentice singers Luke Sutliff will sing Dancaïrewhile Anthony León will sing Remendado. Meanwhile apprentice singers Darren Lekeith Drone will sing Moralès, Magdalena Kuźma will sing Frasquita, and Kathleen Felty will sing Mercédès. Finally, Omen Thomas Sade will sing Lillas Pastia.
SANTA FE, NM
The Guardian

‘All is not lost!’ Yeah Yeah Yeahs return with riffs, risks and radical optimism

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Karen Lee Orzolek set about constructing what she thought of as a “portal” in a closet at the foot of her stairs. Orzolek, better known as Karen O, the spectacularly charismatic frontwoman of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, was experiencing the locked-down contraction of her world along with everyone else. Unlike everyone else, however, Orzolek is a rock star in the truest sense of the word – a woman used to selling out huge venues with a triple-Grammy-nominated band whose driving spirit these past 22 years comes from a swirl of notions that now seem almost antiquated: that rock music might set you free, that defiance can change the world, that transcendence through art is possible.
MUSIC
Plácido Domingo Receives Cappuccilli Award

Plácido Domingo has received the Premio Cappuccilli. The singer received the award following a performance of “I Due Foscari” at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. The daughter of Piero Cappuccili, Patrizia Cappuccilli, presented Domingo with the award. The organization noted, “Congratulations to Maestro Plácido Domingo on receiving the...
PERFORMING ARTS

