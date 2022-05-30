CPD recover multiple guns during OTR traffic stop

Cincinnati police seized multiple high-powered firearms during a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. McMicken Avenue in Over-The-Rhine Sunday.

According to court documents, officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a 9mm rifle in a vehicle being driven by Kevin Hightower.

In a picture posted on Twitter, investigators reveal the additional items recovered from the vehicle including ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Hightower is facing multiple charges including weapons under disability and improper transportation of a firearm.

Hightower was arraigned Monday and will be back in court early next month.

