ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CPD recover multiple guns during OTR traffic stop

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLj6O_0fuwaI3K00

Cincinnati police seized multiple high-powered firearms during a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. McMicken Avenue in Over-The-Rhine Sunday.

According to court documents, officers recovered a 9mm handgun and a 9mm rifle in a vehicle being driven by Kevin Hightower.

In a picture posted on Twitter, investigators reveal the additional items recovered from the vehicle including ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Hightower is facing multiple charges including weapons under disability and improper transportation of a firearm.

Hightower was arraigned Monday and will be back in court early next month.

READ MORE
Cincinnati police to get $250K for overtime as part of plan to stop gun violence this summer
Police: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in West End late Sunday night, another person injured
Why is gun culture so prominent in the US?

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

Comments / 9

Related
WKRC

Victim shot in the West End goes to fire station for help

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting is under investigation after the victim showed up at a firehouse. Cincinnati Police say a man was shot about 12:30 a.m. on Linn Street near Liberty in the West End. Officers say the man was able to walk to a nearby fire station...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Two Subjects on Gun and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Terrence Mears of Cincinnati, Ohio and 19-year-old Jermaine Walker of Felton, DE on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:59 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a gold...
FELTON, DE
WKRC

12-year-old fires gun, robs gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
HARTFORD, MI
WDTN

Armed suspects attempt fast food heist

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men attempted to rob a Rally’s at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked men wearing all black entered the Rally’s fast food restaurant on the 1100 block of South Smithville Road. At least one of the men had a gun. Police were called […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of a flipped vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained in the crash or if anyone is inside the vehicle. Police have blocked Hamilton Avenue while they investigate the scene. Authorities advise motorists to...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Cpd#Otr#Gun Violence#Twitter#Drug Paraphernalia#Wcpo 9 News
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating Multiply Cars Hit By Gun Fire

The reading police are investing after multiple cars were shot. Officials say that just before 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area for a report of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle. Officers say they were told a car was sitting in the middle of the roadway and the occupants had fled the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Police arrest man in connection with shooting at Portland neighborhood gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a gas station in the Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 19-year-old Isaiah Grundy, of Louisville, was arrested just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said...
WTVQ

Roads cleared after Lexington Police respond to swatting call

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A call that caused heavy police presence on Wilson Downing Avenue overnight is now being considered a swatting incident by Lexington Police. According to police, around 2AM Wednesday morning, officers and emergency crews responded to 308 Wilson Downing Road for reports of a man who had supposedly shot his mother and sister and was setting the house on fire.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: One man shot in the head overnight

NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
NORWOOD, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy