Memorial Day ceremony held at Rosehill Cemetery

﻿CHICAGO — A parade and ceremony was held Memorial Day at Chicago’s Rosehill Cemetery.

The North Side event had almost reminiscent of a small town gathering to pay tribute to those who have died in war.

The parade was just three blocks long and included ROTC students from Lane Tech, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the American Legion.

Rosehill Cemetery is the final resting place for hundreds of Americans who’ve served in every war and conflict in which Americans have fought.

Every Memorial Day, Rosehill honors them with a large Avenue of American flags and a ceremony.

