El Paso County, TX

Sheriff deputies encourage students to become law enforcement officer

By Yvonne Suarez
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas - Students at Hughey Elementary School received a special visit from El Paso County Sheriff Deputies.

It was an opportunity for the deputies to talk to the children about being a law enforcement officer, their duties and encourage them to consider joining the field.

Deputies showed the students gear and equipment they use and even discussed their uniforms.

The young students listened to the presentation and eagerly asked questions.

