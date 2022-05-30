ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

5 events and protests people are throwing against the Platinum Jubilee

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

That's because she's the first British monarch to make it to 70 years on the throne so time for street parties, events, and a couple days off as bank holiday. Thanks, your maj.

But while we can all take solace in a long weekend, not everyone is that keen on the monarchy or the mammoth £28 million investment the government has invested in the festivities.

And so, the following events and protests have been set up:


1. Poster campaign

Campaigning group Republic has placed large posters in cities around the UK, including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Birmingham, that say "Make Elizabeth the last".

"#AbolishtheMonarchy," the ads also say.

They say they raised £40,000 for the posters which - like almost everything - divided opinion on Twitter.

If you are a big fan of the Queen, why not buy some of this tat to celebrate the Jubilee weekend in (?) style.

2. Scrap-the-monarchy street party

On 3 June people will flock to an anti-monarchy street party organised by Cut Through Collective. There will be music, poetry and comedy as well as an open mic session.


3. 'F**k the Jubilee

Bristolians who don't like the monarch are not mincing their words with a 'F**k the Jubilee' event. It is a three day punk festival that takes place in three pubs in the region.


4. Stuff the Jubilee

A more sedate affair, probably, there will be a picnic in Norwich against the monarchy called 'Stuff the Jubilee'.

On Facebook, the organisers wrote: "All are welcome to our antidote to the vomit inducing Jubilee!"


5. Anti-royalist picnic

A picnic in Wales will be sure to bring some cheer to those against the monarchy.

On Facebook it says: "Love bank holidays but hate the monarchy? Let’s have a positive community event because we want to! And not just because a super wealthy nanna in an overly expensive hat has told us to hang out with our neighbours.

