Jennifer Lopez opens up about the panic attack that changed her life: ‘I thought I was losing my mind’

This week Jennifer Lopez took to her fans only newletter, On the JLo to share with them the importance of sleeping more than seven hours. When she was in her twenties, in the 90’s and her career was taking off, overwork and not sleeping well put her health in risk.

The Latina Powerhouse revealed how optimal rest changed her life and that even jus one good night’s rest could make her look a decade younger. In the newsletter, the 52-year-old singer assured that every night she sleeps between seven and nine hours, but that in the nineties, this was not the case.

She wrote that when she was in her 20s, she felt invincible. ‘There was a time in my life where I used to sleep three to five hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends.” But JLo had to make changes and adjust her attitude after one major panic attack paralyzed her.

“I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me. I went from feeling totally normal, to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move.”

JLo disclosed that she was completely frozen and was terrified because she did not know what was happening to her body.

Immediately, her security guard took her to see a doctor. Where she asked if she was losing her mind or going crazy. Her physical symptoms scared her and filled her with fear. ’Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.‘

The doctor that saw Jennifer at that time gave her some great medical advice. While it may seem obvious, it was life-changing for JLo. He told her that she needed between 7 to 9 hours of sleep, avoid drinking caffeine and workout. She that she realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind need to be healthy. She said, “that’s where my journey to wellness began.”

The "Marry Me" star who was once married to Marc Anthony not only looks healthier and fabulous lately