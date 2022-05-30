ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-month-old in Pittsburgh drive-by

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A 26-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested Monday and charged with the drive-by shooting of an 18-month-old boy.

Londell Falconer has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy in the Sunday death of De’Avry Thomas, who was in a car when he was shot in a drive-by, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Police responded to 911 calls around 2:45 p.m. Sunday and found De’Avry inside the car, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Sunday that the shooting appeared to be targeted at a passenger in the car.

“I want to show our city we are going to do everything we can to make this summer safe, especially for our children,” Mayor Ed Gainey said during a press conference.

“These acts of violence will not hold our city hostage. Enough is enough. We will bring the full weight and power of our combined resources to bear and assure we get the most violent actors off our streets.”

