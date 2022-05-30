Free gift cards available during special Community Blood Center events this week

FILE PHOTO

MIAMI VALLEY — Community Blood Center says the week of Memorial Day is an important time to donate blood. Due to that, they are hosting special donation events at the Dayton CBC Donation Center this week.

Everyone who registers to donate blood Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will receive a $10 Fricker’s gift card and a t-shirt.

On Friday, CBC will celebrate National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts for donors. Friday will also be “Fueling Up Friday,” a day where everyone who registers to donate that day will get a $10 Speedway gas card.

Additionally, CBC announced a new summer giveaway Monday in a release. Everyone who registers to donate from June 6 through June 18 at any CBC mobile blood drive or Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to County Concert in July.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. Donors must also provide a photo ID that includes their full name.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment online or by calling (937)-461-3220.

