ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Free gift cards available during special Community Blood Center events this week

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDc6P_0fuwZ6Qy00
FILE PHOTO

MIAMI VALLEY — Community Blood Center says the week of Memorial Day is an important time to donate blood. Due to that, they are hosting special donation events at the Dayton CBC Donation Center this week.

Everyone who registers to donate blood Tuesday, May 31, through Thursday, June 2, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will receive a $10 Fricker’s gift card and a t-shirt.

On Friday, CBC will celebrate National Doughnut Day with free doughnuts for donors. Friday will also be “Fueling Up Friday,” a day where everyone who registers to donate that day will get a $10 Speedway gas card.

Additionally, CBC announced a new summer giveaway Monday in a release. Everyone who registers to donate from June 6 through June 18 at any CBC mobile blood drive or Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to County Concert in July.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. Donors must also provide a photo ID that includes their full name.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment online or by calling (937)-461-3220.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Lima City Schools to start summer food programs with a new food truck option

Just because school is out for the summer, that doesn’t mean that the Lima City School District stops providing for their students and others. Starting Monday, June 6th, the “Summer Food Program” will begin. Thanks to federal funding through the USDA, anyone from age 1 to 18 years can get a free lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 12:30 pm. They can come to Heritage, Independence, Unity, or Liberty schools for the meal, and they can also sign up for a little extra at a few of the sites.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Miami County, OH
Society
Dayton, OH
Society
hometownstations.com

Star Spangled Spectacular returns in a shortened version with the 5K, concert, and fireworks

Fireworks return to Lima’s Faurot Park as a condensed Star Spangled Spectacular will be held. The Star Spangled Spectacular committee announcing that they are bringing back the Freedom 5K Run and Walk, and an evening concert followed by one of the best fireworks displays in the state. The 5K Run will begin at 9 am and the Lima Area Concert band will take the stage at 8 pm with the fireworks to begin at 10 pm. Organizers say it’s good to be able to provide some 4th of July activities.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

WOCAP gearing up for Summer Crisis Program to keep eligible people cool this summer

As the mercury keeps rising the West Ohio Community Action Partnership wants to get the word out about their Summer Crisis Program. Beginning July 1st, the agency will be helping income-eligible individuals to stay cool during the hot summer months. They can get assistance paying electric bills or getting central air conditioning repairs. It is available for low-income and senior residents 60 years and older.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.
TROY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Mother changes career to become a nurse to take care of son

CINCINNATI — The nation needs nurses more than ever right now. This year, more registered nurse jobs will be available than any other profession in the U.S., according to the American Nurses Association. One mother is taking this matter into her own hands to provide her child with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Miami Valley#Gift Cards#Memorial Day#Charity#Community Blood Center#Cbc#Speedway#County Concert#Cox Media Group
Daily Advocate

Downtown Farmers Market returns June 4

GREENVILLE — The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, June 4, in front of the Darke County Commissioners Office on the corner of South Broadway Street and Fourth Street. The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Greenville National Bank, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and...
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

A popular, longtime Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May. “Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Dave Chapelle to screen new documentary at Dayton event center

DAYTON, Ohio — Dave Chappelle's newest documentary will have a special screening in Dayton this month. The screening of Chappelle’s documentary “Live In Real Life” will be held on June 12 at 7 p.m. at The Schuster Performing Arts Center. The film follows Chappelle during his...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WLWT 5

Butler Tech LPN program shaves off time and money

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Nurses have been on the front lines of this pandemic with little relief. It's taken a toll, with many leaving the industry altogether. There's a need to fill those spots in a new pilot program. It puts high school seniors on an accelerated path to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield promotes one officer, adds two part-timers

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved the promotion of one police officer and swore in two new part-time officers May 26. Springfield Police Department Chief Jack Simone explained part-time officer Austin Belcich has been promoted to full-time and will serve a one-year probationary period at a pay rate and work schedule in accordance with the current police collective bargaining agreement.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

RTA to give free rides on weekends this summer

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA is gearing up to start providing free rides on the weekends all summer long. Staring June 4 and running through Sept. 4, RTA will offer free rides on Saturdays and Sundays on both fixed-route and paratransit services. RTA officials said with gas prices...
DAYTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Newly installed Come Play at the Lake playground accessible to all

The Indian Lake Development Corporation (ILDC) has certainly been busy the past three years. What started as a $40,000 project to expand activities at Fox Island has blossomed into a $300,000 plus project that is sure to draw families from all over Logan and surrounding counties. Fox Island used to...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
76K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy