Henderson, NV

Henderson police shoot, injure man attempting to break into cars

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

UPDATE : Henderson police have identifed the suspect shot by police as 23-year-old Kenneth Dehart.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Henderson police officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning with a suspect police said was attempting to break into cars.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Kola Street which is near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEuWG_0fuwYv2300
    Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting on May 30, 2022. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQ6IH_0fuwYv2300
    Henderson police investigate officer-involved shooting on May 30, 2022. (KLAS)

Henderson Police Captain Kirk Moore said police were checking out reports of a suspicious person attempting to get into vehicles. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to run away and pulled out a weapon. Moore said that’s when the shooting occurred. He did add the suspect’s weapon, which looked like a black handgun, is believed to be a BB gun.

He said the officers did perform life-saving measures on the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The police officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

No other details were released.

