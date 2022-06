Ferrari Las Vegas Polo Classic returns to South Point in June. The Ferrari Las Vegas Polo Classic returns to the South Point Arena on June 25th for its annual polo extravaganza with two polo matches. A Polo Match and Brunch at 11:00 AM and a more formal Denim and Diamonds Polo Match and Dinner starting at 6:00 PM In addition to the polo match attendees will also enjoy a pre-event cocktail party at Twila True Fine Jewelry at Resorts World on Friday June 24th to meet the polo players.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO