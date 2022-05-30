ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Kenner man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana State Police Troop A reported a single-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish. According to a news release, troopers responded to the crash shortly after 1:30 a.m. May 30. The crash has...

www.weeklycitizen.com

houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Crash in Livingston Parish

Maurepas – On Monday, May 30, 2022 shortly after 12:00 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 49-year-old Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr. of Maurepas.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Speed and Impairment Suspected Factors in Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash

Raceland – On May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road near Louisiana Highway 1. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Hebert of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 22

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 22. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish on Monday, May 30, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr., 49, of Maurepas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Holzheuser was driving east on LA 22 in a 2003 Dodge Ram. The truck veered off the left side of the road for reasons that are still being investigated. After exiting the highway, the truck traveled across a grassy shoulder before colliding with a tree.
MAUREPAS, LA
#Traffic Accident
WDSU

He lost a leg in a texting-and-driving crash. Now a Jefferson Parish garbage worker is finding power in faith.

METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
METAIRIE, LA
iheart.com

JPSO: Unsupervised Child Started Fire In Harahan Walmart

Jefferson Parish deputies say an unsupervised child started the fire in the Harahan Walmart on Monday night. Detectives say a woman went to the store about 9 p.m. with a toddler and a girl aged between six and nine. The girl went to the bathroom alone, and surveillance video reportedly...
HARAHAN, LA
brproud.com

Dead person’s relatives arrested on identify theft charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were caught making unauthorized purchases from a deceased person’s bank account. The sheriff’s office says that they received identity theft and bank fraud complaints about the bank account of a recently deceased...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Officials identify Thibodaux man killed in boating incident over weekend

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tragic boating incident resulted in a 52-year-old Thibodaux man’s death over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities say. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed Monday that Christopher Martin was discovered deceased on Sunday afternoon in the waters of St. John the Baptist Parish’s Bayou Chevreuil.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating overnight shootings that killed 1, injured 6

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating several shootings that happened overnight across the city. Six people were hurt at four different shootings and another man was killed. The latest shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers say three people were shot along Chef Menteur...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

