Kenner man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 22. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish on Monday, May 30, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr., 49, of Maurepas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Holzheuser was driving east on LA 22 in a 2003 Dodge Ram. The truck veered off the left side of the road for reasons that are still being investigated. After exiting the highway, the truck traveled across a grassy shoulder before colliding with a tree.
