Santa Rosa, CA

House on Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa is total loss after Sunday fire

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
The Santa Rosa Fire Department extinguished a fire at a residence on the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue on Sunday, but not before it had gutted much of the structure. The house was deemed a total loss, leaving three adult residents in the care of a local Red Cross office.

Several people were home when the fire began shortly before 4 p.m. that day. They were unable to suppress the flames, and the heat and smoke forced them to flee the building with their pets. Once outside, they called 911.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find heavy smoke pouring out of the single-story house’s roof, doors and windows, and flames venting from windows at the rear of the structure, the department said. The response eventually included 18 firefighters, four engines and a ladder truck.

Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire on the interior of the structure, where they encountered heavy heat, fire and smoke to the floor, according to a statement from department. Multiple bedrooms in the residence were ablaze, and the fire had spread to the attic.

Firefighters cut ventilation holes in the roof. No one was found inside, and the fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was “smoking materials,” SRFD said. The damage is estimated at $300,000.

