HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of another fire that broke out in Huntington tonight. Cabell County dispatchers say they became aware of a residential building fire at around 10:15 p.m. on May 31. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time. The […]

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO