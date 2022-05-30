ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, WI

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Small Towns visits Marion to see Harold Wolf's miniatures.

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Kiel Police plan for response after messages threaten new targets

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Kiel’s police chief says local, state and federal authorities are meeting to plan for a response “to any and all threats” after threatening messages identified more targets throughout the city. Chief Dave Funkhouser says the latest threat warned multiple locations, including schools, city...
KIEL, WI
Marion, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Kiel Police Chief Addresses His City Amid Continued Threats

Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser has addressed the residents of his city as threats continue to come in. The most recent threat was essentially targeting the entire city, including all schools, public buildings, roads, and even businesses. The suspect claims that if the sexual harassment charges against the three middle...
KIEL, WI
wiproud.com

A timeline of threats to a small Wisconsin town: What we know so far

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kiel, in northeast Wisconsin, has endured a whirlwind of threats since the middle of May, including multiple bomb threats to local schools and city buildings. Below is a timeline of events over the last two weeks and how the community was effected.
KIEL, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 31, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, May 31, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Search called off for man missing from Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Water recovery operations were called off for a 26-year-old missing from Lake Michigan Wednesday. The man jumped into Lake Michigan from a pier Monday night. Multiple agencies conducted search and rescue operations until water conditions were too dangerous around 2:30 a.m. Operations continued Wednesday morning using...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Man accused of driving drunk wrong way on I-41

Gulfstream looks to add another 200 workers at its campus at Appleton International Airport. Detective, witness testify at Schabusiness murder hearing. Taylor Schabusiness was bound over for trial after the brief, 5-minute hearing. Medical college graduates 100th doctor in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School shootings: Wisconsin law enforcement message to families

WEST BEND, Wis. - If you see something, say something: That's the message from Wisconsin law enforcement after last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The West Bend police chief and Dodge County sheriff say everyone plays an important role in helping reduce school violence. "What we’ve decided to...
WEST BEND, WI
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin bank robber caught in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of robbing a bank in Wasuau, Wisconsin, was arrested in Freeport last Thursday. According to Wausau Police, Tommy Pittman, 55, robbed the WoodTrust Bank on May 20th. He was arrested May 26th in Freeport by the Freeport Police Department. Pittman is awaiting...
FREEPORT, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Police conduct K9 exercise at Fond du Lac High School

FOND DU LAC Wis. (WBAY) - Days after a threatening message that involved Fond du Lac High School spread on social media, police dogs were brought into the school Wednesday morning. The school district, in a letter to families, says the K9 exercise was planned in advance, and it was...
FOND DU LAC, WI

