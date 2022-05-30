ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Downed power lines in Wilson following early morning storm....

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Wilson, NY
News 12

Police: Body found in Newburgh garage

A person was found dead in Newburgh on Tuesday. Police tell News 12 a body was discovered in a garage on East Parmenter Street Tuesday afternoon. Police have not released any other details other than to say that there is an ongoing death investigation. At this point, News 12 has...
NEWBURGH, NY
CleanTechnica

When Seconds Count, NYPD Is Busy Harassing E-Bike Owners

A recent social media post from e-bike owners in New York City shows us that sometimes police priorities are pretty far out of whack. During a time when many Americans are concerned that the police might not be there when they’re needed the most, we’re seeing cops wasting time on something completely useless: E-bike “checkpoints.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabernacle#Police#College Softball#Property Crime#Sc#Utc Charter#Louisburg College Bus
PIX11

Man stabbed aboard Bronx train over loud music, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a dispute aboard a subway train in the Bronx overnight, police said Wednesday. The victim was inside a northbound No. 2 train at the East 149th subway station playing loud music with his companion when the suspect began arguing with him over the music, […]
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thehudsonindependent.com

Murder Suspect Arrested in Irvington

At 1:38 in the morning last Saturday, as the Memorial Day weekend was getting underway, Irvington Police pulled over a driver for running a red light on South Broadway. A check on the computer revealed that the driver, 29-year-old Natalia Suero, was wanted for First Degree Murder in her hometown of Charlotte, NC for the death of her two-year-old son, Jonathan Suero, last March 12.
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say

NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening. The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Video shows daytime shootout between rival groups in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A wild Brooklyn shootout in broad daylight on Coney Island between members of two rival groups was caught on camera. Bullets began to fly at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in front of 2417 Mermaid Avenue. At least 36 rounds were fired, according to police. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

VIDEO: Man pulls out gun, shoots victim in broad daylight

A shooting in the Bronx has left one man injured. The shooter is still at large, officials say. According to police, 21-year-old man was approached by an unknown individual that displayed a firearm and fired out gunshots, striking the victim in the left leg. The shooting happened Tuesday at around...
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist dies on his birthday

CORNWALL – A GoFundMe account has been established to help defray the funeral expenses for the 23-year-old New York City man killed when his motorcycle crashed over a stone wall and careened 300 feet down Storm King Mountain on Wednesday morning. The victim, Imanol Jimenez, “left this world on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Video: Gunman holds weapon to Bronx garage employee’s head

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Surveillance video taken from an auto repair shop shows a man threatening two employees with a firearm, even holding the gun to one of the victim’s head at one point. Police said the gunpoint robbery happened Friday. The suspect entered the Manida Street garage at about 4:23 p.m., where […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy