Brawley, CA

Brawley Husband Allegedly Stabs Wife, Holds Daughter Hostage

By Richard Montenegro Brown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAWLEY — A Brawley man was jailed for stabbing his wife and holding his adult daughter hostage inside a home in the 800 block of Steven Street on Saturday night, May 28, according to Brawley police. The wife was injured to the point where she was flown to...

Comments / 1

Arrest Made in Connection to Drive-by Shootings

WINTERHAVEN — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrested an unidentified individual and recovered a loaded firearm following a traffic stop near Picacho and San Pasqual School roads on Monday, May 30. After the traffic stop was initiated in reference to vehicle equipment violations, authorities determined that the vehicle...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
U.S. Marshals arrest Yuma gang member and murder suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Yuma has arrested a gang member and murder suspect. On May 8, 27-year-old Danny Ray Lugo was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and assisting a criminal street gang. On...
YUMA, AZ
YUCCA VALLEY RESIDENT ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING JUVENILE

A Yucca Valley woman was taken into custody Saturday, May 28, after what Sheriff’s Deputies say was a kidnapping. According to a press release, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a subject disturbance call in the 7200 block of Airway Avenue, Yucca Valley. The suspect, identified as Giselle Berreondo, 34, entered a nearby residence uninvited and attempted to take a 14 year old girl against her will. Berreondo forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim through the residence and was stopped by the victim’s mother, who heard the commotion. Berreondo refused to let go of the victim and assaulted the victim’s mother and boyfriend as they freed the victim from Berreondo’s grasp. Berreondo tried to leave the area but was detained by arriving deputies.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Gang member arrested by US Marshals in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. — A gang member wanted on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and assault, has been captured in Arizona, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. U.S. Marshals said on August 22, 2021, Danny Ray Lugo, 27, and other local street gang members had a dispute...
YUMA, AZ
Car crashes into tractor, causes fatality

BRAWLEY — On June 1, at approximately 3:24 p.m., an unidentified individual was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger on State Route 86 southbound south of Carey Road at an unknown speed. Joshua Aguirre was driving a Caterpillar tractor ahead of the Dodge on State Route 86 southbound, also south...
BRAWLEY, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 24-30

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 24 through May 30. 5:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of La Brucherie Road and Heber Road in Heber. 5:43 a.m.: The Brawley Police...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
One dead on Highway 86 after crashing into tractor

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says there was a car crash on Highway 86 which led to one death. A driver crashed into a tractor which cause the car to catch fire, according to CHP. The driver was pronounced dead. This is an ongoing story and...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Motorist Dies in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Brawley

BRAWLEY – An unidentified motorist was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in burst into flames after striking the rear end of a tractor the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1 near Brawley. The incident occurred at about 3:25 p.m. on southbound Highway 86 south of Carey Road, the...
BRAWLEY, CA
Man found inside garage with gunshot wound in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release from the Somerton Police Department says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. At about 3:35 a.m. on May 30, officers received a call about a man being shot on E. Orchid Street. One person was found inside a garage...
SOMERTON, AZ
CAMPAIGN FINANCE: Sheriff Candidate Miramontes Raised Over $42K

EL CENTRO — Undersheriff Fred Miramontes raised $42,470 from more than 66 contributors since Jan. 1 and spent $17,618 in his bid to become sheriff-coroner, according to campaign disclosure forms filed with the Imperial County Elections Department as of Tuesday, May 31. Miramontes’ rival, retired sheriff’s Deputy Hilton Smith,...
EL CENTRO, CA
Calexico Cemetery Service Honors War Dead, Their Families

CALEXICO — Angelique Martinez, a 14-year-old student at Calexico High School, joined with the numerous speakers gathered at Mountain View Cemetery on Memorial Day to deliver a message to the families of fallen service members. “Honoring our fallen is one of our most important missions we can carry on...
CALEXICO, CA

