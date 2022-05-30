Brawley Husband Allegedly Stabs Wife, Holds Daughter Hostage

A Yucca Valley woman was taken into custody Saturday, May 28, after what Sheriff’s Deputies say was a kidnapping. According to a press release, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a subject disturbance call in the 7200 block of Airway Avenue, Yucca Valley. The suspect, identified as Giselle Berreondo, 34, entered a nearby residence uninvited and attempted to take a 14 year old girl against her will. Berreondo forcibly grabbed and dragged the victim through the residence and was stopped by the victim’s mother, who heard the commotion. Berreondo refused to let go of the victim and assaulted the victim’s mother and boyfriend as they freed the victim from Berreondo’s grasp. Berreondo tried to leave the area but was detained by arriving deputies.

