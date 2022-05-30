ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near 28th and Roosevelt

By Bruce Harrison, TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple drive-by shooting near 28th and Roosevelt on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victims were outside when a suspect in a vehicle approached and fired several shots around 11 a.m.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man died from his injuries. The victim's identity has been confirmed to TMJ4 News as Johnny Polk.

Johnny Polk

Polk's cousin, Davion Jones, told TMJ4 News that the two of them and a third cousin were hanging out by the side of the road in front of the home where Jones stays.

Jones said he suddenly heard gunfire and saw people shooting from every window of a car that had just pulled out of an alley. Jones said he and his cousins ran for the house.

Jones said Polk was hit several times. He and his other cousin were grazed by several bullets. Jones was treated at the scene and his cousin was treated at a hospital and released.

28th and Roosevelt

"He always had your back through anything, through anything," said Teddy Milton, a family member. "He was a good fella, though, everybody had their ups and downs. But he was a good dude, he didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that at all."

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

TMJ4 News

