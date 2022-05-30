ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday afternoon. On...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the fire quickly with fire extinguishers.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship. KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets a walking tour of the new building from Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director of Design and Development Stacy Odom. Updated:...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Timpson, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Funeral Homes Helping Uvalde

East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children. “Anytime we can take a child and make that child more comfortable, we don’t want a child to re-live these incidents. It’s critical for us to work with professionals,” says Marshall police chief Cliff Carrouth. Updated:...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: East Texas man charged with hitting patrol car

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly striking a patrol car and forcing it off the road. According to a statement from local police, 42-year-old Jessie Turlington hit the patrol car on the night of May 24. The accident occurred near the intersection of Durrell St. and E. […]
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Fugitive At Large

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Crash at SH 87, FM 414 Results in DWI Arrest

June 2, 2022 - State Highway 87 South was the scene of a major single-vehicle crash Friday, May 27, 2022. The crash occurred immediately following the Center High School graduation. According to Trooper Keith Jones, at 9:19pm Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State...
CENTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabernacle#East Texas#Police#Kltv Digital Media Staff
CBS19

Longview police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen. According to the LPD, Riley Jones, 14, is considered a runaway. She stands 5'5, and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Police have released...
LONGVIEW, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police Warn of New Local Phone Scam

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is warning citizens in our community to be aware of a new phone scam going on in our area. It's sad that this happens but, here is what to be on the lookout for. According to a press release. The caller ID on your phone will...
KTAL

Police seek ‘Keke’ in stabbing at W. Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX
KTBS

Motorcyclist identified in deadly I-20 crash

GREENWOOD, La. - A motorcyclist who was dragged after colliding with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Friday in Greenwood has been identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Keith Roseman, 63, of El Paso, Texas was eastbound when his motorcycle struck the side of a tractor-trailer. Roseman was dragged...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTRE

Beckville playground burns down again after being rebuilt following 2020 fire

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Almost a year after being rebuilt following a 2020 fire, the Beckville Community Playground went up in flames for the second time on Memorial Day. And while no injuries were reported, members of the Beckville community are heartbroken and frustrated over the loss of their second community-built playground.
BECKVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
KSLA

Patient threatens to blow up Shreveport hospital over pain meds; no bomb found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a bomb threat at a Shreveport hospital Wednesday afternoon (June 1). Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say the call first went out around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Police say a patient showed up at the facility upset that he couldn’t get more pain medication. He then reportedly threatened to blow up the facility, saying he had a bomb in his backpack.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktbb.com

Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injured

MARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy