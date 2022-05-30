ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What to know about hepatitis A amid cases connected to strawberries

By Cris Belle
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDKl4_0fuwTQOv00

(WJW) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration’ s recent announcement about a hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries might have some wanting to find out more about this virus that causes liver inflammation.

The investigation by the FDA, along with the CDC , found the outbreak was linked to FreshKampo or H-E-B brand organic strawberries .

The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25.

FDA: Strawberries sold nationwide linked to hepatitis A cases

Although HAV infections range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months, some rare cases can progress to liver failure and death.

What are the symptoms?

The FDA says hepatitis A symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool.

In some cases, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after exposure.

How is hepatitis A spread?

The CDC says the virus is found in the stool and blood of an infected person and can be spread through:

  • Close person-to-person contact including having sex, caring for someone who is ill, or using drugs with others.
  • Eating contaminated food or drink – The FDA says that although foodborne illnesses caused by hepatitis A are not common in the U.S., water, shellfish, raw vegetables and fruit (berries), and salads are most frequently cited as potential foodborne sources.
What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

How common is hepatitis A?

According to the CDC, the hepatitis A vaccine first recommended in 1996 dramatically brought down cases of hepatitis A in the United States. But in recent years, the CDC says multiple outbreaks may be due to person-to-person contact, especially among people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness and men who have sex with men.

How to prevent a hepatitis A infection

  • Wash hands after touching raw food and also after using the bathroom or changing diapers
  • Wash the inside walls and shelves of your refrigerator, cutting boards, counter tops and utensils
  • Receive the hepatitis A vaccine consisting of 2 shots, given 6 months apart. See more about the vaccine here .
  • Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) treatment for unvaccinated people, which consists of a hepatitis A vaccine for people between the ages of 1 and 40 years; or a hepatitis A virus-specific immunoglobulin (IG) for people outside of this age range.

Who to contact if you’re exposed or become ill

If you become ill, you should contact their health care provider to report your symptoms and to receive care. You can also call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem; complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online; or complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

Health authorities have recalled strawberries sold under two brands across major chains in the US and Canada after they were found to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged households and businesses such as restaurants to discard the potentially tainted fruit from brands FreshKampo and HEB, purchased in March or April.“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Strawberry#Hepatitis A Vaccine#Wjw#Freshkampo
Popculture

Multiple Salad Recalls Were Just Issued

It is a dangerous time for fans of salad, with several high-profile recalls in effect all at once. Between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies, there are at least four widespread recalls on salad products to be aware of at the time of this writing. Keep these in mind as you plan for summer cookouts and picnics.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

107 cases of brain tumors led to investigation at NJ high school: Mayor announces results

When a former student at Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, realized that he, his wife and his sister all had brain tumors, he wondered if something about their high school could have caused them. After doing some research, Al Lupiano told TODAY that he discovered 107 former students and teachers with brain tumors. (TODAY did not independently verify the cases.)
CANCER
Popculture

Whole Foods Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for a popular product sold in Whole Foods Market grocery stores all over the country. Bakkavor USA's Red Lentil Dal has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Customers are advised to examine their refrigerators closely, as the recalled products were sold in 49 states.
FOOD SAFETY
HowStuffWorks

What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?

Shortages of certain products, like meat or toilet paper are certainly annoying and inconvenient. That said, people can live without them, so it's not such a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, the baby formula shortage of 2022 is pretty scary stuff for parents of infants, not to mention adults who have medical conditions that require such products to survive.
ATLANTA, GA
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy