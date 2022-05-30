PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit in Fairbanks discovered in May that Joseph Allen Smith Jr., who had a fully extraditable felony warrant for his arrest out of Tennessee, was living in Fairbanks. The charges on the warrant were Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree...
Two juveniles reportedly riding off road dirt bikes on the Richardson Highway and other areas were located by Alaska State Troopers Saturday afternoon. Several complaints and Facebook posts were reported about the bikers traveling at high rates of speed on the Richardson Highway, interfering with traffic, and driving dangerously. One...
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. The Fairbanks Police Department said in a press release that they are...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After an unusually damaging snowmelt this spring, Rosie Creek Road saw damage to portions of the road. Now the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning to fix these damaged sections. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the DOT, “We’re going to be repaving some...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – As extremely saturated trails continue to dry out after record snowfall this winter, the Bureau of Land Management Eastern Interior Field Office (EIFO) extended the temporary closure to all motorized vehicles including off-highway vehicles (OHVs) on the Wickersham Creek, Trail Creek, and Quartz Creek trails to prevent trail degradation and resource damage.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - “I said, ‘I have something I want to say, what do I do?’ I never anticipated winning; I really just wanted to get out there, connect, network and learn how I could better advocate for my platform.”. Those were the thoughts shared with...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Goldpanners’ baseball season has almost begun, and on Saturday, June 4, Growden Park is hosting a day of live music in celebration. The Sun Lit AK Music Festival is bringing in artists from around Alaska and the lower 48 for the occasion. From...
Comments / 0