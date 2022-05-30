ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

NBC 29 News
 3 days ago

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states...

www.nbc29.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Child in critical condition after trapped under car in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A boy is fighting for his life at the hospital following a Wednesday night crash in Lynchburg that left him stuck underneath a car. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an injury.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office says 'verify before sharing'

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to verify information, if possible, before posting or sharing it on social media. This comes after someone posted on Facebook about an “active shooter” situation in Troy on Tuesday. However, there was no such situation.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tabernacle#Charlottesville Pd
WDBJ7.com

Police arrest former employee of the Amherst Cemetery Association

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst Police Department has charged a former employee of the Amherst Cemetery Association with embezzlement. According to the agency, the Association brought forth multiple complaints in reference to possible fraudulent sales of headstones and burial plots. The police department is investigating Keith Norvell. The...
AMHERST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigating possible threat against an elementary school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are actively investigating a possible threat against an elementary school. School officials tell WDBJ7 the threat was made by a student at Preston Park Elementary School and that an active police investigation is underway. A school spokesperson said a faculty meeting was held Wednesday,...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC Washington

High School in Sterling, Virginia, Evacuated Over Bomb Threat

Editor's Note: A teen was arrested and charged in the bomb threat, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Here's our latest coverage. Students at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, evacuated early Wednesday afternoon after officials say they received a written bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution,...
STERLING, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of Virginia woman recovered from the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 48 hours after two women went missing on Memorial Day when a group of people went over Bosher’s Dam on the James River, the remains of 23-year-old Lauren Winstead were recovered. Henrico Police say her body was located around 1:30 p.m. on...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

One person has died following motorcycle crash on 29

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a motorcycle crash that occurred Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Waynesboro resident. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monacan Trail Road at the interchange with Interstate 64. A vehicle heading south...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
ktbb.com

One dead, one missing after 12 kayakers go over Virginia dam

(NEW YORK) -- One woman has died and another is missing after a group of 12 kayakers became stranded and then went over Bosher's Dam in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday afternoon. Ten kayakers were rescued shortly after the incident took place on the James River at around 3 p.m. local...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy