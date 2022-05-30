ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Camila Cabello Slams ‘Rude’ UEFA Fans for Singing Over Her Opening Ceremony Performance

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Camila Cabello opened the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 28), but it turns out she was less than thrilled about the reaction to her performance.

In a since-deleted tweet captured by Page Six , the pop singer wrote, “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

Minutes later, she went even further to air her frustrations with the crowd, adding, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!” with a string of celebratory emojis.

Indeed, even though she was mic’d, fans at the matchup between Real Madrid and Liverpool can be heard belting out entirely different songs and Cabello ran through her colorful, high-energy, six-minute medley of “Señorita,” “Havana,” “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go Yet.”

Singing inside the stadium was far from the only logistical issue during the event, however. Both Cabello’s performance and kickoff for the big game were delayed by at least 15 minutes due to the mad rush of fans trying to enter the stadium all at the same time.

“Sorry @Camila_Cabello for ruining your vibe but 2hrs 10 of being in a this horrendous situation hoping my family wouldn’t get robbed / tear gassed / crushed kind of killed mine @ChampionsLeague @UEFAcom 609 euros a ticket,” one fan tweeted, posting a side-by-side of the singer’s initial tweet and the chaotic mass of fans outside the Paris stadium.

Check out screenshots of Cabello’s deleted tweets here .

