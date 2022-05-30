PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

We now know that the two victims who died when a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo on Sunday Night were husband and wife. They’ve been identified as Joshua and Jessica Prindle. Jessica’s body was found the night of the incident, Joshua’s found yesterday. Pueblo State Park Officials say eight children and five adults were on the vessel — which was too many. Eleven people were pulled out of the water and taken to hospitals. Park officials believe that overloading the boat and high winds caused it to roll over.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO