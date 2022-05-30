ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

KKTV
 3 days ago

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late...

www.kktv.com

95 Rock KKNN

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rescue underway for workers stuck under pile of coal at Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says rescue crews are working on pulling at least two people stuck under a mountain of coal at the Comanche Generating Station. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, two subcontractors from Savage working with Xcel Energy became trapped Thursday just after 8:30 a.m. A technical rescue The post Rescue underway for workers stuck under pile of coal at Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo contained after burning about 52 acres

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire sparked in Pueblo on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. a large amount of smoke was visible on the east side of Lake Minnequa. At about 4 p.m. police announced a pre-evacuation notice for the Lake Minnequa neighborhood. At about 6:30 p.m. the department...
KKTV

1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight. Police tell 11 News the investigation started around 1 a.m. when a man showed at the ER with at least one gunshot wound. He died a short time later, but responding officers were able to get information on where the shooting took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man arrested following bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man hauling a black plastic bag created a scare at the Walmart in Fountain Wednesday morning. The suspect walked into the McDonald’s on Highway 85/87 just before 9:30 a.m. and warned employees not to go outside because he was carrying a bomb, then crossed the street to the Walmart. The Fountain Police Department is reporting the first officer arrived to the scene within five minutes of the call.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

‘Too close to family’: Pueblo man’s cousin survives Uvalde shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — When a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24, news of the tragic event spread quickly across the country. And it hit particularly close to one family in Pueblo. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas. They say some of their loved ones attend Robb Elementary., where […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Crews battling structure fire east of Colorado Springs

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Thick smoke could be seen for hours as firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large structure fire in Peyton Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the 10000 block of Surrey Lane at 5:45 in the morning for an outbuilding on fire. “It was called in by...
PEYTON, CO
KKTV

Person of interest sought following a suspicious death in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a person of interest following a suspicious death on Tuesday. Officers were called to the 3000 block of North Elizabeth Street for a welfare check. The neighborhood is on the north side of the city. Officers discovered the body of a woman and there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, according to police.
PUEBLO, CO
kvor.com

Victims in Boat Capsize Were Married

We now know that the two victims who died when a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo on Sunday Night were husband and wife. They’ve been identified as Joshua and Jessica Prindle. Jessica’s body was found the night of the incident, Joshua’s found yesterday. Pueblo State Park Officials say eight children and five adults were on the vessel — which was too many. Eleven people were pulled out of the water and taken to hospitals. Park officials believe that overloading the boat and high winds caused it to roll over.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

14-year-old Monument boy missing since Tuesday night

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help bringing a missing teen home. Fourteen-year-old Mason McCusker was last seen riding his bike at 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road. The neighborhood is in the Monument area. The sheriff’s office currently believes he ran away.
MONUMENT, CO
FOX21News.com

7 tons of trash cleared from blighted Pueblo property

PUEBLO, Colo. — A blighted property on the south side of Pueblo was given a major overhaul this month, thanks to the city’s code enforcement crew and a team of reinforcements. Over the course of two days, the team hauled six fully-loaded trailers full of trash from the...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Multiple people seriously injured in a crash that closed part of Woodmen on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Thursday night. The crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. in the area of Tutt Boulevard and Woodmen Road. The intersection is just east of Powers Boulevard. Last time 11 News checked in with police, very few details were available other than there was “a large debris field” and multiple people were taken to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

