ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Henderson Police: 7 people injured in shooting on US 95

By David Denk
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VM3cG_0fuwSROH00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting on U.S. 95 near Horizon Drive Sunday left seven people injured, two of them critically.

Henderson Police responded to the shooting around 11:50 a.m. which occurred on the highway. U.S. 95 was closed from Horizon Drive to Boulder Highway for several hours in both directions while police investigated the incident.

Sunrise Hospital confirmed that six people were transported there in connection to the shooting. Police said a seventh victim self-transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police: Barricade at home in south Las Vegas ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours. According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Henderson Police#Klas#Sunrise Hospital#Yourcentralvalley Com
Fox5 KVVU

Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday. Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
HENDERSON, NV
Nationwide Report

Man dead, 3-year-old boy in critical condition after a crash in Las Vegas; Lisa Guerino arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old man lost his life while a 3-year-old boy suffered critical injuries following a DUI crash in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Centennial Parkway approaching Shaumber while a blue 2021 Volkswagen was going southbound on Shaumber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

22-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas; Christopher Bustillos arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas while officers arrested 30-year-old Christopher Bustillos, of Ruidoso, for driving under the influence. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place on South Jones Boulevard near Harmon Avenue at about 2:25 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man wanted for armed robbery at Las Vegas bar

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the man behind an armed robbery at a Las Vegas bar earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the robbery took place at a bar near Oakey and Decatur boulevards just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Police initially...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following suspected DUI crash in east valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — At least one person is in the hospital following an early morning, single-vehicle crash on the east side of town. The incident happened at around 3:12 a.m. near Nellis Ave and Flamingo Drive. According to Lt. David Gordon with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New details revealed before shooting on US 95 freeway in Henderson

The Clark County School District on Wednesday announced it will offer meals to eligible children throughout the Las Vegas Valley during summer break. Witness reacts to fatal crash into apartment building. Updated: 4 hours ago. Residents are reacting after a car crashed through their apartment building. I-15 at Tropicana construction...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed after a shooting in North Las Vegas over the weekend. North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas said officers were called to the 3300 block of Orr Avenue around 3:20 a.m. May 28 for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy