ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Venezuela's PDVSA extends diesel sales in dollars, cutting subsidy

By Mircely Guanipa, Tibisay Romero
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmRvW_0fuwSLL900

PUNTO FIJO/VALENCIA, Venezuela, May 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run PDVSA has ordered over a hundred stations to begin selling diesel in dollars, reducing a subsidy that had allowed truckers and public transportation drivers to fill their tanks almost for free, according to documents and sources.

Venezuela had set a diesel retail price of $0.50 per liter in late 2021 for some stations but a parallel system in local currency continued working, allowing most drivers to access the subsidy.

In recent weeks, however, long lines of trucks and buses looking to fill up their tanks at domestic prices led PDVSA to expand the number of stations charging fuel in dollars.

A global tightness in the offer of diesel is pushing prices up and threatening supply during the coming peak demand season in several countries across the Americas.

The new dollar-denominated diesel price was communicated by PDVSA to stations this month, according to a copy of one of the letters seen by Reuters and dated May 26.

"From now on, diesel will be sold at the same price as gasoline," a person who received one of the letters said.

PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

A prohibition on fuel supplies to Venezuela as part of U.S. sanctions on PDVSA, as well as decades of poor maintenance and underinvestment at its refining network, are making it hard for the company to meet demand for gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, which is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2020, amid days-long lines for fuel, President Nicolas Maduro's government authorized about 200 stations of the country's 1,500 to sell gasoline in dollars. The number of retailers charging dollars has increased since.

Analysts expect the dollar diesel sales will contribute to more expensive freight tariffs, accelerating already-high inflation.

Meanwhile, as the diesel subsidy has not been completely withdrawn, lines in the stations that still charge in local currency are getting longer.

"Truckers that want to arrive quickly will have to pay dollars," the source said.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo and Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Russia cuts off electricity to Finland amid growing international tensions

Russia said it would cut off electricity to Finland starting Saturday as it claims the country has not paid, a state-owned power company said. RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said it will stop exporting electricity to Finland without providing specifics amid larger tensions across Europe beset by the Russia-Ukraine War, Reuters reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdvsa#Diesel Fuel#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Punto Fijo Valencia
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy