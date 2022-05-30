ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 106: Mets find another unlikely hero

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAY2X_0fuwRqE700
Getty Images

The Plummer flushed the Phillies down the toilet.

It took 49 games, but the Mets finally get their first series sweep of the season. They did it in front of a packed Citi Field on national TV on Sunday night against their division rival. The most improbable of heroes Nick Plummer hit a ninth inning game-tying home run for his first hit, his first homer, in his first start of his career. The script of the 2022 magical Mets season keeps being written.

To talk about the win, the sweep and everything going on in Mets land, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and yours truly. Figgie also gives us the emotional story behind his new fresh haircut.

‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast with Jake & Figgie:
  • PLUMMER SAVES THE DAY: Corey Knebel gave him a first pitch fastball and Plummer became the latest unlikely Mets hero.
  • EDUARDO WINS IT: Eduardo Escobar has been struggling, but he is picking it up this past week. He made an incredible catch in the top of the 10th inning and hits the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th. It was a disservice to Mets fans having to get the Plummer homer and the Escobar walk-off called by Karl Ravech and the ESPN broadcast instead of Gary Cohen. Also, the Mets need to make sure Escobar does not continue to use “Lazy Mary” as his walkup song. That should be reserved for the seventh inning stretch.
  • BULLPEN WOES: Putting Adam Ottavino in to face Nick Castellanos was a mistake. Edwin Diaz should have been in for a four-out save.
  • METS NUGGETS: Jacob deGrom says he is feeling normal. We may actually see him before the end of June if all goes right. Francisco Lindor is on fire and any boos and nay-sayers need to stop. He has been tremendous for this team. Pete Alonso continues driving in runs at a MVP pace. Luis Guillorme is scorching hot.
  • FIGGIE’S FABLES: Figgie’s tells the emotional story behind his new haircut after his grandmother passed away Thursday.
