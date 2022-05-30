ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Indicates CoD May Return to Steam

An eagle-eyed Redditor noticed artwork for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appeared on Steam, indicating the Call of Duty franchise might ditch its Battle.net exclusivity and see release on Valve's storefront. As spotted by u/Kalinine and posted to Reddit,...

