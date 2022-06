A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 9:20 p.m. a caller said some subjects had come to his neighbor’s house on Maple Street in Riddle. The caller went outside to tell them his neighbor was not home and that they needed to leave. The caller said the subjects began to get confrontational with him. One allegedly shoved the caller up against the door of his house while the other man pointed a pistol at him. The pair then left in a vehicle.

