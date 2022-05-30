ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man accused of stealing from passenger with disabilities on SEPTA bus, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - SEPTA Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say allegedly stole from a...

Diana Brown
3d ago

what a coward. that makes me mad when people take advantage of people with special needs.

Face Plant
3d ago

"You have something I want, so I'll just take it!!" Entitlement. Too much free stuff......no work ethic!!!! What a shame!!!

CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Charged With Robbery In Family Dollar Incident, Third Suspect Sought

The Delaware State Police have arrested Larisha Banner, 39, and Demetrius Banks, 25, both of Wilmington, DE in connection with a robbery that occurred in April of this year, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on April 26th, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., troopers responded...
WILMINGTON, DE
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting mother of his child and her pregnant friend

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Police: Two Men Robbed At Gunpoint While Using ATM

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two men were robbed at gunpoint while using the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3400 Aramingo Ave, says the Philadelphia Police. According to Detectives, on May 25, 2022, at 10:52 pm, the two victims, ages 24 and 29, were using the ATM when they were approached by two unknown black males, one of who was armed with a handgun demanding their money. Victim #1 withdrew $20 and gave it to the perpetrators. Victim #2 then gave them his wallet and $20. One of the suspects then punched victim #1 in the face and struck victim #2 in the face with the gun. Both suspects then fled on foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENOLDEN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Man Fatally Stabbed To Death After Auto Accident

Wilmington Police are investigating a car crash turned fatal stabbing incident. Officials said on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE

