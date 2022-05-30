Man accused of stealing from passenger with disabilities on SEPTA bus, police say

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two men were robbed at gunpoint while using the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3400 Aramingo Ave, says the Philadelphia Police. According to Detectives, on May 25, 2022, at 10:52 pm, the two victims, ages 24 and 29, were using the ATM when they were approached by two unknown black males, one of who was armed with a handgun demanding their money. Victim #1 withdrew $20 and gave it to the perpetrators. Victim #2 then gave them his wallet and $20. One of the suspects then punched victim #1 in the face and struck victim #2 in the face with the gun. Both suspects then fled on foot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO