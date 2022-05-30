ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

One person injured in Loop 20 accident Saturday

By Omar Anzaldua
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A trip to the grocery store results in a car crash and a...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital in serious condition after being involved in an accident in west Laredo. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. at the 2100 block of Jefferson Street. According to police, the 26-year-old was crossing over some railroad tracks...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fire causes property damage for west Laredo resident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed most of their belongings. Mario Arredondo and his family went through the debris on Wednesday morning hoping to find some valuables that were saved from the fire. The fire happened on Tuesday morning at around...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on Loop 20 near Spur 400

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on Loop 20 is causing traffic congestion for those heading north. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at Loop 20 and Clark at a little after noon. As a result, the northbound exit past Clark is temporarily closed to the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Twelve-year-old injured in accident on McPherson and Shiloh

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 12-year-old boy is waking up in the hospital after being involved in an auto-pedestrian accident Tuesday night. The incident happened near McPherson and Shiloh at around 9:30 p.m. According to Laredo Police, a 2013 black Nissan Sentra crashed into the boy. The driver did stop...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LPD on the lookout for suspects involved in gas station theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two people in relation to a recent theft at a local gas station. If you have any information regarding the identity or location of these individuals, please call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Playground vandalized at south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the vandals responsible for destroying a south Laredo playground. The incident was reported to Laredo Police Tuesday afternoon at the playground along Zacate Creek by Bruni Street. When authorities arrived at the area, they also saw that the slide had been...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fury Road: Avoiding road rage on the streets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Insurance, much of the reported aggressive driving is purposely done which puts other drivers’ life in danger. Extreme cases of aggressive driving can result in road rage incidents. Over 260,000 people live in Laredo, and this can cause several...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Teen injured in south Laredo shooting remains in critical condition

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old remains in critical condition after being a victim of a shooting in south Laredo over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, a social gathering escalated into a shooting that happened on Exodus Drive Saturday morning. When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying on...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Authorities searching for women believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals believed to be tied to a recent theft at a local shop downtown. Three women who were believed to be tied to the theft were caught on surveillance video. If you have any information on their...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for forgery. Law enforcement officers are searching for 28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III. The incident happened on March 2017 when officers were called out to a restaurant located at the 4200 block of Zapata Highway. When officers...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Homicide investigation underway in El Cenizo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man in El Cenizo. The incident happened on Monday morning when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a home on the 600 block of Rosales. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive. The Webb...
EL CENIZO, TX
kgns.tv

Security concerns arise at El Cenizo amid two homicide investigations

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two recent deaths in El Cenizo have people concerned about their own safety. In less than 24 hours, two incidents happened back-to-back earlier this week. The first incident occurred on Monday, May 30 when a Webb County Sheriff’s deputy responded responded to a call of an unconscious man on the 600 block of Rosales Street. When authorities got there, they found the unresponsive man. The Webb County medical examiner arrived on scene and determined there was foul play associated to the case.
EL CENIZO, TX
kgns.tv

Massive fire breaks out in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for residents in west Laredo after a massive fire broke out Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the scene at the 3900 block of Lee Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. The fire department says a junkyard caught fire. You can see...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

New details: Man arrested for assault at Laredo eatery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details of an apparent brawl that took place at a Laredo eatery over the weekend. Twenty-year-old Luis Javier Garza Jr. was charged with assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to Laredo Police on Friday at around 11:15 p.m. Garza and...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

System glitch causing delays at Laredo ports of entry

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A system malfunction on the Mexican Side of the international bridges is causing delays. According to the City of Laredo, the INAM System on the Mexican Side of the World Trade Bridge and Colombia Solidary Bridge is down at a national level. Commercial vehicles should expect...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

UISD Student with perfect attendance gets new car

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another local student with perfect attendance wins a brand new car!. Cecilia Rodriguez, a student from United High School, was the winner of the ninth Annual Kia in The Klassroom. Rodriguez won a brand new 2022 Kia Soul. A total of 16 semi-finalists, four from each...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man arrested in connection to Applebee’s altercation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a fight breaks out at a local eatery over the weekend. Laredo Police arrested Luis Javier Garza and was charged with assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The incident happened on Friday night at the Applebee’s location on...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX

