COLE COUNTY - A St. Louis man accused of bringing a gun to the Missouri State Capitol was denied bond for a third time Tuesday morning. Alok K. Rohra, 36, was arrested on May 10 after Capitol Police said he brought a black duffel bag to the South security checkpoint and said he had a gun in the bag to show the governor. He was told to return the bag to his car.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO